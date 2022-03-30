Nine returning for Eagles

Fayette baseball will look to increase its win total for the upcoming season. The Eagles return a host of letter winners plus add five newcomers.

“I look for us to be more competitive in our games this season,” said head coach Matt Maginn.

Among those returning for Fayette are Shane Maginn and Wyatt Mitchell, both who received honorable mention All-Buckeye Border Conference honors after the 2021 campaign.

They also have back Owen Lemley, Hawk Brehm, Skyler Lester, Riley Burkhard, Chase Moats, Gavin Figgins and Sebastian Jacob. Newcomers to the squad include Quinn Mitchell, Cade Leininger, Isaac McClain, Andre Alvarez and John Beem.

“We have 9 returning letter winners who all have seen several innings of playing time. Our pitching should be more experienced than it has been in the past,” said Coach Maginn on the strengths for his Eagles.

Those who graduated from the program after last season are Tanner Wagner (first team All-BBC), TJ Moliterno, Tyrese Pearson and Jayden Fairfield.

“With the graduation of Tanner Wagner and TJ Moliterno from last year, our CF (center fielder) and middle infielder positions will be less experienced. We will need to have the new players step it up to fill those 2 players’ shoes,” the Eagle coach said on weaknesses for his team.

Coach Maginn looks for the Eagles to be more competitive in the BBC as well.

Fayette opens the season by hosting Pettisville on Thursday at 5 p.m.