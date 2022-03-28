Experience is high for Evergreen track and field

The Evergreen track and field team has a good core of letter winners returning on both their boys and girls sides as they head into the 2022 season.

On the girls side, head coach Jared Walker is highly confident of his nine returnees and what they will provide.

“We should be very competitive in the meets,” he said. “We have good depth in events where hopefully we can score a lot of points. We have some good experienced runners returning along with a great group of newcomers. As the season moves along hopefully we get more depth going into the postseason.”

Returnees for the girls include Andrea VanWert (district champ 100m, regional qualifier), Brianna Sintobin (regional qualifier), Deanna Hoffman (regional qualifier), Mackenzie Mitchey, Gracie Boger, Brooke Sintobin, Hannah Wilson, Sofia Rodriguez and Jessica Campbell.

Newcomers will be Sydney Woodring, Haley Johnson, Laila Felzer, Brooklyn Gleckler, Addison Hill, Kara Huntzinger, Taylor Johnson, Morgan Leonhardt, Addison Ricker, Bentlie Setmire, Ella Smola, Kristine Hackenberg, and Brooklyn Spradlin.

The Vikings will have to replace Jordan Lumbrezer (regional qualifier), Anna Huntzinger (regional qualifier), and Morgan Foster.

Strengths for the girls team according to Coach Walker are in sprint events, long jump, and mid-distance. A weakness is depth in certain events.

With the talent they have back, look for Evergreen to make some noise in the league race.

“We are looking to be in the top half of the league,” Walker said of the NWOAL. “LC and PH should be top two in the league. Bryan, Wauseon, Swanton and Delta return some high scorers from the league meet last year. Our league meet always prepares us very well for districts.”

The Viking boys should also be a team to watch this season. They return six athletes who qualified for the regional meet in 2021.

Back for the boys are Evan Lumbrezer (regional qualifier), Sam Worline (regional qualifier), Tyson Woodring (regional qualifier), Ben Ruetz (regional qualifier), Riley Dunbar (regional qualifier), Austin Pennington (regional qualifier), Elijah Hernandez, Jordan Witt, Diesil Stoykoff, Anderson Tipping, Adam Smith, Walker Lumbrezer, Grant Richardson and Colin Clancy.

“We have a lot of returning letter winners this year,” said Walker. “We have good depth in a lot of events to where we can be competitive in meets. Having experience in most events will help in invitationals and then the postseason. Looking forward to moving in the newcomers and see how good this team can be.”

Newcomers to the boys roster are Brock Hudik, Will Johnson, Carson LeRoux, Robbie Pennington, Gavin Ruby, Barnett Reesti, Nick Rosinski, Konner Sanford, Henry Sheets, Isaac Sheets and Owen Timbrook.

They will have to replace Colin Smith, Jacob Riggs, and Will Dumas.

Strengths for the boys team according to Coach Walker lie in sprint events, hurdles, throws, high jump, long jump and distance. Overall depth is a concern.

Like the girls, Walker feels his boys can finish in the top half of the NWOAL at the league meet at the end of the season. “Our league is always very competitive, but prepares us for districts. I believe Wauseon and Archbold are the two favorites. However, Bryan has a lot returning. LC, Delta, and Swanton have some returners that will score high in the league meet,” the Evergreen coach said.

Evergreen hosts its first meet of the season on Tuesday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m. when they welcome in Emmanuel Christian and Wauseon.

