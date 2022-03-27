Colon sees potential in Wauseon girls track and field team

Wauseon girls track and field coach Mike Colon feels strongly about the team he has this season and what they can achieve.

“I feel that we have a solid base of athletes and we will work very hard to train and be ready to compete in another competitive track and field season,” Colon said. “Northwest Ohio has a great deal of very talented programs and individuals. We are looking forward to the season.”

Look for the Indians’ upperclassmen and returnees to lead the way in 2022. As a team they finished third in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League in 2021, took fifth at the district tournament, ninth at regionals, and sent a pair of athletes to state.

Making state a season ago were Hayley Meyer in the shot put and Marie Hutchinson in discus. They also return Maggie Duden (regional qualifier, 3200m), Grace Rhoades (regional qualifier, 1600m and 3200m), Teagan Rupp (NWOAL champion long jump), Leah Beltran, Eva Mennetti, Emilie Wasnich and Abigail Smith.

“We have a fantastic group of young ladies who are excited to compete,” explained Colon. “We are looking forward to our returning athletes leading by example and driving the team to a successful season. We are looking for underclassmen continuing to work hard to fill in open areas on the team. We are also excited by the numbers we have out this season.”

Notable letter winners gone from last year include Josephine Callan, Emily Parker, and Leanne Pownall. The Wauseon coach feels his girls may have to go through some growing pains early in the season.

“With all that has gone on over the last couple of seasons we will have some rebuilding to do and some techniques to reteach and refine. Our team is young and will likely continue to strengthen as the season progresses. We have had some offseason injuries to contend with but will do the best we can with everyone we have active,” said Colon of his team’s weaknesses.

As it pertains to the NWOAL, the Wauseon girls figure to be in the mix in the league.

“The NWOAL is full of tough competition, as always,” said Colon. “There is no doubt that several teams will stand out as leaders in the league, though all of the schools have some very skilled athletes. We will compete in the league with the best of them. I will look to my girls to make their presence known as the season progresses and we will as always bring our best. I think the girls as a team will be able to compete at the level that the Wauseon track and field program has become accustomed to.”

Grace Rhoades of Wauseon runs in the 1600m at last season’s NWOAL Track and Field Championships at Evergreen. She returns for the Indians in 2022. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Rhoades-in-1600.jpg Grace Rhoades of Wauseon runs in the 1600m at last season’s NWOAL Track and Field Championships at Evergreen. She returns for the Indians in 2022. Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon throws the discus at last year’s state meet. She will look to make a return trip to state as a senior. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Hutch-at-state.jpg Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon throws the discus at last year’s state meet. She will look to make a return trip to state as a senior.

By Max Householder [email protected]

