8 letter winners return for Blue Streaks

Archbold softball has eight returning letter winners as they hope to better their record in 2022. The Blue Streaks finished the 2021 campaign with a 10-11 record and 3-4 mark in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

“Our goal is to be playing our best softball of the year as we approach tournament time,” said head coach Andrea Thiel. “We will have another very challenging non-league schedule, which will help us prepare for our NWOAL contests. It will probably take some time for us to fit all of the pieces together and to adapt to the new roles that our newcomers are being asked to fill.”

The top returnees for the Streaks are first baseman Addi Ziegler (second team All-NWOAL) and right fielder Reagan Kohler (honorable mention All-NWOAL). Ziegler held a .333 batting average a year ago while Kohler hit .311.

Also returning for Archbold are Harley Phillips (3B), Emma Hall (SS/OF), Carsyn Hagans (LF), Natalie Nofziger (P/1B) and Bre Boysel (UT).

They also return their pitcher, Maddie Thiel, who held a 3-5 record with a 3.14 earned run average over 64 2/3 innings pitched. Newcomers to the roster are Meghan Taylor (C), Alli Bickel (2B), Kylee Miller (UT), Zoe Arend (OF), Emily Walker (OF) and Sophie Schramm (OF).

Coach Thiel says her team’s strengths are that they are hard working, have a strong focus and desire to get better every day, and team chemistry.

The Streaks have to replace shortstop Kylie Sauder (first team all-league, second team all-district), catcher Alyssa McCoy, and pitcher Lucia Rodriguez.

Weaknesses are having to replace key players off last year’s team and unproven consistency at the plate, according to the Archbold coach.

The Streaks will look to improve their league standing this season after finishing fifth in the NWOAL in 2021.

“There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year,” said Coach Thiel. “Several league teams return key players that will make each and every league opponent we face a tough test. I believe that there could be several teams fighting for the right to call themselves NWOAL champs at the end of the season, with Bryan being at the top of that list.

“Every year our goal is to battle for the NWOAL title and make a nice tournament run, and this year is no different. It will take a group of young ladies that can maintain a strong focus through the ups and downs that come along the way, and who are committed and determined to work together for that to happen. We had a great offseason and we are excited to get back on the field and compete.”

Archbold begins the season on the road next week with games at Liberty-Benton Monday and Maumee on Tuesday.

