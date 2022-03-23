Marisa Seiler, Bekah Bowser snag All-Ohio awards locally

A pair of local girls were recognized when the Division III and IV All-Ohio girls basketball teams were announced earlier this week.

In Division III, Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler received second team All-Ohio honors. Seiler averaged averaged 21.9 points per game during her senior season.

Bekah Bowser was selected honorable mention All-Ohio for Evergreen. The Viking senior averaged 17.6 points per game.

Division III

First Team

Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-7, sr., 18 points per game; Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian, 6-1, fr., 25; Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 30.6; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.7; Jenna Smith, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6.

Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian.

Coach of the Year: Rick Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale.

Second Team

Isabella Casoni, Waynesville, 5-5, sr., 15.1; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-9, so., 20.5; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Aila Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, sr.. 11.0; Kamryn Grant, Africentric, 5-11, so., 15.0; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, jr. 16.2; Brooklyn Yoder, Waynedale, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7.

Third Team

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 510, jr., 16; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, sr., 17.7; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Alyssa Geiser, Waynedale, 5-7, so. 13.3; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, jr., 17.3; Kaira English, Waterloo, 5-8, so., 15.9; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Aubrey Haas, Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon heads towards the hoop during a game this season. She made second team All-Ohio in Division III. File photo Evergreen's Bekah Bowser with an assist during a sectional basketball game at Southview. Bowser was selected honorable mention All-Ohio for the Vikings in Division III. File photo