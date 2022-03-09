Pettisville’s John Horning steps down as school’s volleyball coach

Pettisville Volleyball Head Coach, John Horning, has decided to step down after a total of 16 seasons leading the Blackbird volleyball program.

Horning was head coach for one season in 2001 and was at the helm the last 15 seasons from 2007-2021.

“We would like to thank John for his time and dedication to the Pettisville volleyball program over the last decade and a half. John is a class act and a true teacher of the game. He poured his heart and soul into his profession and we are truly thankful for his energy and passion. John will be missed on the volleyball sidelines for the Blackbirds,” Pettisville Athletic Director Brian Leppelmeier said in a statement.

Coach Horning has compiled an overall record of 258-126 and Buckeye Border Conference record of 138-29, which includes an impressive 68-game conference winning streak from 2013-2019. He led the Blackbirds to 8 BBC championships, 10 sectional championships, 3 district runner-up finishes, and 1 district championship in 2008.