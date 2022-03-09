Grieser named to All-BBC second team

Local girls were recognized when the Buckeye Border Conference announced its all-league basketball teams recently.
Receiving the top honor for Pettisville was Ellie Grieser who was named second team All-BBC. Amanda Grimm was honorable mention All-BBC for the Blackbirds.
For Fayette, Gracee Bingman and Neveah Powers were both honorable mention All-BBC.
The player of the year in the BBC was Sage Woolace of Stryker.
First team
Libbie Baker, fr., Hilltop; Justine Eis, sr., Holgate; Chelsea McCord, sr., Montpelier; Ariel Page, sr., Montpelier; Madison Brown, sr., North Central.
Player of the Year: Sage Woolace, jr., Stryker.
Second team
Ellie Grieser, jr., Pettisville; Carlie Kiess, sr., Edon; Jayma Bailey, jr., Hilltop; Trinity Richmire, sr., Montpelier; Kendal Bonney, sr., North Central.
Honorable mention
Fayette: Gracee Bingman, Neveah Powers.
Pettisville: Amanda Grimm.