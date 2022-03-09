Grieser named to All-BBC second team

Local girls were recognized when the Buckeye Border Conference announced its all-league basketball teams recently.

Receiving the top honor for Pettisville was Ellie Grieser who was named second team All-BBC. Amanda Grimm was honorable mention All-BBC for the Blackbirds.

For Fayette, Gracee Bingman and Neveah Powers were both honorable mention All-BBC.

The player of the year in the BBC was Sage Woolace of Stryker.

First team

Libbie Baker, fr., Hilltop; Justine Eis, sr., Holgate; Chelsea McCord, sr., Montpelier; Ariel Page, sr., Montpelier; Madison Brown, sr., North Central.

Player of the Year: Sage Woolace, jr., Stryker.

Second team

Ellie Grieser, jr., Pettisville; Carlie Kiess, sr., Edon; Jayma Bailey, jr., Hilltop; Trinity Richmire, sr., Montpelier; Kendal Bonney, sr., North Central.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Gracee Bingman, Neveah Powers.

Pettisville: Amanda Grimm.

Fayette’s Neveah Powers brings the ball up during a game this season. Powers was recently named honorable mention All-BBC. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Powers-v.-EVG.jpg Fayette’s Neveah Powers brings the ball up during a game this season. Powers was recently named honorable mention All-BBC. File photo Pettisville’s Ellie Grieser, right, defends in the backcourt during a game with Hilltop this season. Grieser made second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Grieser-guarding-Bailey.jpg Pettisville’s Ellie Grieser, right, defends in the backcourt during a game with Hilltop this season. Grieser made second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. File photo