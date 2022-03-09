County wrestlers targeting state placement

Fulton County looks to shine on the big stage at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend in Columbus.

Wauseon hopes to have multiple placers out of their eight qualifiers.

Among those qualifiers are junior Collin Twigg at 113 pounds and senior Lawson Grime at 138 pounds, both state placers from last year’s tournament. Collin Twigg finished sixth at 106 pounds a year ago, while Grime was eighth at 132 pounds.

This year, Twigg (43-5) opens up his tournament run Friday with a match against Connor Norris of Minerva. Grime (34-7) takes on Dominic Hoffarth of Louisville in his first match.

The Indians will also have senior Connor Twigg (157) and junior Zaidan Kessler (175) who were both state qualifiers from a season ago, but did not place. Connor Twigg (40-9) has a tough match versus Antwaun Burns of London — who sits at 35-2 on the season — in his first match and Kessler (42-9) takes on Reid Beddow of Norton (34-4).

Making their first trips to state for Wauseon are junior Larry Moreno (126), junior Zaden Torres (132), sophomore Benicio Torres (144) and senior Connor Nagel (165).

In Division III, Delta is also aiming to take home some hardware. They are led by defending D-III 220-pound state champion Austin Kohlhofer, who this season moved up to heavyweight.

Kohlhofer, at 38-1 on the year, squares off with Tyler Shellenbarger of Mogadore in the opening round.

Another Panther senior, Carson Chiesa, looks to up his placement this year at 126 pounds. Chiesa (39-7) finished sixth at 120 pounds at the 2021 state tournament. He gets Jesse Stroud of Mechanicsburg in his first match.

Fellow senior Evan Perry is making his second straight trip to state. He made it at 152 pounds in 2021 and will compete at 157 for the 2022 competition. He went 1-2 a year ago at Marion Harding, missing out on a placement.

Perry boasts a 33-14 record heading into state. He gets Justin Fox of Waterloo to begin the tournament.

Delta has another Mattin representing them in Columbus this season, in the form of freshman Adam Mattin wrestling at 106 pounds.

He follows in the footsteps of his three brothers (Drew, Cole, Zack), and father Mike, who were all able to attain state championships.

Making his first appearance at the event, a state title is perhaps out of range for the youngest Mattin. However, look for Adam to make some noise and have a chance at placing.

He opens against Kyle Schroer of Troy Christian Friday.

Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique (144) comes into the tournament holding a 45-3 mark on the 2021-22 season. Dominique is adding to what was a stellar freshman campaign, one that saw him reach state and finish seventh at 138 pounds.

He is coming off a strong showing last weekend at the D-III district, earning a pair of pins and two technical fall wins en route to the 144-pound title. Now he aims to up his state placement from a year ago.

Archbold Coach Brian Becher looks for Dominique to be in the mix for the title, saying after the district “the expectation (is) we’re going there to win with him.”

He begins the competition by facing Caden Canning of Newark Catholic.

The Blue Streaks’ other qualifier is a first timer, junior Hayden Dickman, who comes in at 28-7 on the year. However, he has what could be a tough match to start with, taking on district champion from the Troy District in Owen Pummel of Indian Lake (39-5).

The state tournament is back on the campus of Ohio State University this year at the Schottenstein Center. It has not been held there since 2019 — as the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and split up into three sites last year.

Zaidan Kessler of Wauseon, top, in a match at a D-II sectional tournament at Defiance in late February. He will be hoping to place at 175 pounds this weekend at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Kessler-at-sectional.jpg Zaidan Kessler of Wauseon, top, in a match at a D-II sectional tournament at Defiance in late February. He will be hoping to place at 175 pounds this weekend at the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. Delta freshman Adam Mattin, left, in the 106-pound third place match against Abe Hermes of Milan Edison on Sunday at the D-III district tournament in Rossford. Mattin will try to carry on his family’s tradition by placing at state this weekend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Mattin-v.-Hermes.jpg Delta freshman Adam Mattin, left, in the 106-pound third place match against Abe Hermes of Milan Edison on Sunday at the D-III district tournament in Rossford. Mattin will try to carry on his family’s tradition by placing at state this weekend. Archbold’s Hayden Dickman squares off with Spencer Franks of Lakota in the consolation bracket Sunday at the district in Rossford. Dickman has qualified for state at 190 pounds for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Dickman-and-Franks.jpg Archbold’s Hayden Dickman squares off with Spencer Franks of Lakota in the consolation bracket Sunday at the district in Rossford. Dickman has qualified for state at 190 pounds for the Blue Streaks. Collin Twigg of Wauseon in action at a meet earlier in the season. Competing at 113 pounds, Twigg will look to place at the state tournament for a second straight season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Coll.-Twigg-in-control.jpg Collin Twigg of Wauseon in action at a meet earlier in the season. Competing at 113 pounds, Twigg will look to place at the state tournament for a second straight season.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

