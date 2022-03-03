St. Marys knocks off Indians

ADA – When the game got close in the fourth quarter, St. Marys played its best basketball.

And that nailed down a 48-38 win over Wauseon for the Roughriders in a Division II boys basketball district semifinal at Ohio Northern on Wednesday night.

St. Marys led by as many as 13 points early in the game but saw that advantage drop to just three points, 39-36, with a minute and a half left in the game.

But that was as close as Wauseon could get and St. Marys went on a 9-0 run to clinch the win.

“We just started playing basketball finally. We just played basketball,” St. Marys coach Dan Hegemier said about the way the Roughriders finished the game.

“If two guys are guarding you, somebody is open. If you have ball movement and you play with your head up, good things will happen. You play with your head down and they’re trapping, bad things will happen.

Gavin Reineke and Evan Angstmann scored 10 points each to lead St. Marys (16-7). Jonas Tester’s 20 points led Wauseon (14-10).

Austin Parks, the Roughriders’ 6-10 junior post player who has committed to Ohio State, was in foul trouble much of the game, and finished with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Parks picked up his second foul with 2:25 left in the first half and went to the bench for the rest of the half.

He got his third foul with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter and spent the rest of that quarter out of the game. He was called for his fourth foul with 6:26 left in the game and spent the next 3 ½ minutes on the sideline.

St. Marys outscored Wauseon 39-19 while Parks was in the game, but the Roughriders were outscored 19-9 in the time he was not playing.

Playing without Parks for long stretches of time was unexplored territory for St. Marys this season before Wednesday night.

Wauseon’s defensive strategy was to send three defenders at Parks whenever he got the ball.

“It’s been like that since about the third game. I’m pretty used to it. I’m just thankful my guys stepped up,” Parks said.

Wauseon’s Krue Powers with a shot versus St. Marys Memorial in a Division II district semifinal played at Ohio Northern Wednesday. The Indians fell to the Roughriders, 48-38. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Powers-shot.jpg Wauseon’s Krue Powers with a shot versus St. Marys Memorial in a Division II district semifinal played at Ohio Northern Wednesday. The Indians fell to the Roughriders, 48-38. Nate Reynolds | The Lima News Jonas Tester handles the basketball for Wauseon Wednesday against St. Marys Memorial. He finished with a game-high 20 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Tester-v.-St.-Marys.jpg Jonas Tester handles the basketball for Wauseon Wednesday against St. Marys Memorial. He finished with a game-high 20 points. Nate Reynolds | The Lima News