Local teams compete in state tournament


Archbold’s Ashton Kammeyer scores underneath the basket Friday in a Division III sectional final versus Genoa. The Blue Streaks saw their season end at the hands of the Comets, 42-41.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Cade Brenner brings the ball upcourt for Archbold Friday versus Genoa. He finished the game with 13 points.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Luc Borojevich of Swanton is fouled while attempting a shot close to the basket Friday versus Cardinal Stritch in a Division III sectional final played at Wauseon. The Bulldogs were defeated by the Cardinals 57-46.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon with the ball on Saturday against Elmwood in a Division III girls basketball district final. The Indians surged past the Royals in the fourth quarter for a 72-58 win.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Kadence Carroll helps cut down the net Saturday after her team’s district final victory over Elmwood.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon takes her turn at cutting a piece of the net Saturday.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

