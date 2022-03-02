NWOAL encouraging athletes topursue officiating upon graduation

Members of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League want to encourage soon-to-be graduates to pursue officiating in order to help with a shortage of officials at the local level.

“The need for qualified, young officials in ALL sports has never been greater,” NWOAL officials said in a press release. “In recent years, the OHSAA has seen the overall numbers of officials decrease. In fact, this decline has become so problematic that we may be nearing a point in sports of having to cancel games because of the shortage of officials. It is a scary thought to think we may not be able to play games because we do not have enough officials.

“Officiating presents an opportunity to young men and women to continue to be an active participant in the sport(s) that they have loved. Many officials will tell you that it is an opportunity for them to give back to the game that gave them so much as student-athletes. It may also provide some financial support to an individual looking for some extra income.”

The process to become a certified official for the OHSAA can be found on their website at ohsaa.org/officiating/permits.