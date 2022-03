ROSSFORD — Wauseon’s Jayde Ramos took district runner-up and was two pins shy of a district title on Thursday in a Division II district bowling tournament held at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

Ramos rolled a 607 series. She had game scores of 222, 203 and 182.

Also in the area, Ciarra Flickinger of Delta finished 13th with a 543 series.

Ramos now moves on to compete at the D-II state tournament which will be held this Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

