Indians top higher-seeded Cougars

LIMA — Wauseon boys basketball toppled the higher-seeded Van Wert Cougars 56-53 in overtime Friday night at Lima Senior in a Division II sectional final.

The Indians outscored the Cougars 5-2 in the low-scoring extra session for the win. Jonas Tester led all scorers with 20 points.

Landon Hines added 12 and Tyson Rodriguez nine.

For Van Wert, Aidan Pratt scored 15 points, Garett Gunter 12, and Carson Smith 10.

Wauseon (14-9) next takes on No. 2 seed St. Mary’s Memorial on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a district semifinal held on the campus of Ohio Northern University.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Indian-logo-3.jpg