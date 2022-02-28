Area wrestlers punch district tickets in D-II, D-III

Wauseon claimed its seventh consecutive sectional wrestling title and is advancing 12 athletes to district following action on Saturday at the Division II Defiance Sectional.

The Indians took first with a team score of 249.5. St. Mary’s Memorial finished runner-up at 220 and Napoleon was third with a score of 176.5.

Winning individual titles for the Indians were Lawson Grime at 138 pounds, Benicio Torres (144), Connor Twigg (157) and Zaidan Kessler (175).

Grime and Kessler each won by fall in the championship matches of their respective weight classes. For Grime, he pinned Zack King of Celina in only 21 seconds.

Kessler turned over Dominic Tracy of Defiance in under a minute at 57 seconds.

Torres won the 144-pound title with a 10-4 victory over Daniel Fields of Bowling Green. Connor Twigg’s final match was much closer, as he was able to hold off Mike Kinzel of Bowling Green 5-4.

Runner-up for Wauseon were Collin Twigg at 113 pounds, Johnny Martinez (120), Zaden Torres (132), Manny Gante (150) and Connor Nagel (165).

Zavian LaFountain (106), Larry Moreno (126), and Justin Duncan (190) each got third to advance for the Indians.

Delta on top, host Archbold third at D-III sectional

Delta finished first in the team standings while three other Fulton County schools were in the top 10 at the 14-team Division III Archbold Wrestling Sectional on Saturday.

The Panthers won the sectional with a 248 team score, Tinora was second with a 226, Archbold third with a 201.5 and Liberty Center fourth at 185.5. Also in the area, Evergreen finished sixth (93) and Swanton ninth (41).

Like Wauseon in Division II, Delta is also sending 12 wrestlers to the district.

The Panthers finished with five champions.

Picking up individual titles were Adam Mattin at 106 pounds, Rylee Hanefeld (113), Carson Chiesa (126), Rollin Robinson (215) and Austin Kohlhofer (285).

Evan Hanefeld (120) took runner-up for Delta. Finishing third were Landon Lintermoot (138) and Evan Perry (157).

Delta also had several qualifying with fourth place finishes. Those were Shane Kruger (132), Dakota Sintobin (150), Connor Sintobin (175) and Luke Schlatter (190).

Archbold had a pair of back-to-back champions in Gabe Chapa at 138 pounds and Brodie Dominique at 144 pounds.

Coming in at second for the Blue Streaks were Mason Miller (106), Wyat Ripke (175), and Dylan Aeschliman (215). Jordan Rodriguez (113) and Hayden Dickman (190) qualified for district with third place finishes.

For Evergreen, Brodie Setmire (113) and Grant Richardson (165) were runner-up. Carson Wyse (106) and Rylan Fahrer (120) took fourth for the Vikings.

Swanton finished with one qualifier. Freshman Camron Kirtz placed fourth at 215 pounds to advance.

Wauseon will be at the Division II district tournament at Norwalk this Friday and Saturday. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are in Rossford for the district there on Saturday and Sunday.

Wauseon’s Zaidan Kessler, top, in a match on his way to the sectional title at 175 pounds Saturday at the D-II Defiance Sectional. The Indians are sending 12 wrestlers to the upcoming district tournament this weekend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Kessler-at-sectional.jpg Wauseon’s Zaidan Kessler, top, in a match on his way to the sectional title at 175 pounds Saturday at the D-II Defiance Sectional. The Indians are sending 12 wrestlers to the upcoming district tournament this weekend. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Larry Moreno of Wauseon, right, versus Turner Garber of Napoleon on Saturday at the D-II Defiance Sectional. He would beat Garber twice as Moreno ended up with a third place finish at 126 pounds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Moreno-at-sectional.jpg Larry Moreno of Wauseon, right, versus Turner Garber of Napoleon on Saturday at the D-II Defiance Sectional. He would beat Garber twice as Moreno ended up with a third place finish at 126 pounds. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest