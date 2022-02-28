County swimmers, diver compete at state

CANTON — The swimming and diving season came to an end last week at the State Swimming and Diving Tournament at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon was the highest finisher locally, coming in 13th place in the Division II boys 500 yard freestyle. His finals time of 4:49.25 earned the Indians four team points.

He also competed in the 200 freestyle, placing 20th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:47.64. Teammate Xander Ankney was 22nd with a time of 1:49.19.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Ankney, Isaiah Bourn, Beau Reeder and Scherer finished 19th in the prelims. The 500 freestyle relay team of the same members finished 18th in prelims.

For the Wauseon girls, the 200 freestyle relay team of Reese Ankney, Aariyah Hallett, Magdalena Duden and Grace Rhoades finished 19th in the prelims. Individually, Reese Ankney was 24th in the 500 yard freestyle, finishing in 5:29.67.

Wauseon diver Alyssa DiSanti advanced from the preliminaries to the semifinals where she placed 19th. The top 16 advanced to the finals. DiSanti was the highest placing freshman in the event.

Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobald advanced to the finals in the 100 yard butterfly, placing 16th with a time of 59.39.

Wauseon’s Reese Ankney swims in the 500-yard freestyle at an earlier meet this season. At the state meet in Canton last week, Ankney finished 24th in this event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Ankney-in-500-free-2.jpg Wauseon’s Reese Ankney swims in the 500-yard freestyle at an earlier meet this season. At the state meet in Canton last week, Ankney finished 24th in this event. File photo