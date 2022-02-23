Wauseon girls handle Evergreen for sectional crown

MILLBURY — Wauseon cruised to a 63-33 win over Evergreen at Lake High School Monday in a Division III girls basketball sectional final.

The game was rescheduled from Saturday when it was postponed due to a Level 2 Snow Emergency in Fulton County.

Marisa Seiler led all scorers with 23 points. Hayley Meyer notched 16 for the Indians.

For Evergreen, Bekah Bowser had 15 points and Addison Ricker nine.

Wauseon (20-3) next takes on Archbold in a Division III district semifinal at Anthony Wayne Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Indian-logo-2.jpg

Next face Archbold