Local grapplers duel at Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament

Wauseon’s Connor Twigg holds down Evan Perry of Delta in the 157-pound final on Saturday at the NWOAL Wrestling Tournament. Twigg would beat Perry by a 12-4 major decision.

Adam Mattin of Delta, top, against Zavian LaFountain of Wauseon Saturday during the league tournament. He was one of three Panther champions at the competition.

Brodie Setmire of Evergreen, right, holds tightly to Jordan Rodriguez of Archbold in the third place match for 113 pounds. Setmire took third with an 11-5 victory.

Archbold’s Brodie Dominique, top, versus Benicio Torres of Wauseon in the 144-pound final Saturday. Dominique claimed the title by shutting out Torres, 5-0.