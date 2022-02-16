Wauseon’s Sam Smith announces commitment to Toledo

Wauseon wide receiver Sam Smith has made a commitment to the University of Toledo for the 2023 class. The soon-to-be senior was a second team All-NWOAL wide receiver this past season.

“I would like to thank my mom and dad for teaching me to push myself everyday and keeping me grounded in my faith. I’d like to thank the rest of my family and the people in my life who have supported me throughout this journey and always believed in me. I thank Coach (Shawn) Moore and the Wauseon coaching staff, along with my teammates, for pushing me and expecting my best each day,” a part of Smith’s Twitter post read.

He announced his decision Sunday morning via the social media platform.

Wauseon wide receiver Sam Smith eludes a Patrick Henry defender in a game during the 2021 season. Smith on Sunday pledged a commitment to the University of Toledo following his senior season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Smith-dodges-86-PH.jpg Wauseon wide receiver Sam Smith eludes a Patrick Henry defender in a game during the 2021 season. Smith on Sunday pledged a commitment to the University of Toledo following his senior season. File photo