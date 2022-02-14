Bulldogs sweep tri-match, Indians top Clay

Swanton and Wauseon each picked up wins against Toledo area schools last week. The Bulldogs, in a match held at Toledo Start Wednesday, won 54-12 over Bowsher and 60-12 over the home Spartans.

Wauseon defeated Clay 41-28 in a home dual.

The Indians dealt with some injury issues, having to forfeit four matches total. Outside of that, they dropped just one match during the varsity competition.

Winning by pin for Wauseon were Zaiden Torres at 132 pounds, Lawson Grime (138), and Justin Duncan (190). Zavian LaFountain (106) and Benicio Torres (144) both won by major decision. John Martinez (120), Connor Twigg (157), and Connor Nagel (165) each added decision victories.

The Indians’ Manny Gante (150) grabbed a win by forfeit.

Outside of forfeits, the lone victory for Clay came at 126 pounds where Nick Rodriguez bested Larry Moreno 15-6.

For Swanton, winning by pin against the Blue Racers were Joe Mosko (126), Mazin Rukieh (132), and Ethan Bellner (138). The Bulldogs grabbed several forfeit wins versus Bowsher as Kinsey Stevens (113), Michael Holtsberry (157), Evan Reed (165), Trent Eitniear (175) and Evan Smigelski (285) each won in that fashion.

Swanton’s Vinnie Fanelli and Drake Harris added wins by decision at 120 and 190 pounds, respectively.

All of the Dogs’ victories came either by pin or forfeit in the dual with Start.

Garnering pins were Rukieh (132), Eitniear (175), and Marvin (190). Forfeit wins for Swanton came from Stevens (113), Fanelli (120), Holtsberry (157), Reed (165), Kirtz (215) and Smigelski (285).

Wauseon third at Dick Hoover Invite

Wauseon took third at the 10-team Dick Hoover Wrestling Invitational held at Springfield Saturday. Also competing from the county were Delta who came in seventh and Swanton at eighth.

For the Indians, they were led by a bevy of runner-up performances. Garnering that placement were Braylon Miller at 126 pounds, Carter Nofziger (132), Mason Ritter (138), Keaton Hartsock (144) and Kale Waxler (157).

Earning a third place finish for the Indians was Bailey Nagel (150). Fourth for them were Hunter Wasnich (120), Trenten Keesbury (144), and Ben Tule (165).

At the forefront for Swanton was heavyweight Evan Smigelski who was runner-up. Third for the Bulldogs was Drake Harris (190).

Fourth place for the Dogs were Cody DeKoeyer (157), Bryce Marvin (190), and Camron Kirtz (215).

Delta was led by Richard Flores (113), Connor Sintobin (175), and Rollin Robinson (215) who recorded third place finishes. Parker Cone (126) added a fourth place finish for the Panthers.

Dick Hoover Invitational

Team Scores

Liberty-Benton 209, St. John’s Jesuit 202, Wauseon 184, Steele 181, Anthony Wayne 167.5, Otsego 165.5, Delta 160, Swanton 124, Maumee 79, Springfield 57.5.