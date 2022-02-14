Wauseon girls cruise past Delta, 73-33

Autumn Pelok and Hayley Meyer aren’t EXACTLY NBA Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone.

But the senior Wauseon point guard and junior forward sure resembled the ex-Utah Jazz duo as Meyer scored 27 points and Pelok added 10, along with a boatload of assists, in a 73-33 romp over Delta Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball.

“It was fun,” Wauseon Coach Dan Seiler said after watching his team run the floor, especially his frontline duo of Meyer and Marisa Seiler.

“Both of them worked extremely hard tonight and it showed. They did a lot of good things but give a lot of credit to our guards. They found them and were able to get them the ball.”

Just six seconds into the game, Pelok hit Meyer running the floor off the tip for a score and the Indians never trailed.

Grace Munger’s triple kept Delta close at 8-7 with 3:27 to go in the first when the Indians blew the game wide open with a 38-7 tear through the rest of the first half.

Meyer scored three more times in the first quarter, the last on a feed from Pelok as Wauseon doubled up the Panthers 18-9.

Ellie Rodriguez nailed a three-ball 13 ticks into the second and Seiler worked the high-low game to Meyer for a 13-point lead.

Sophia Burres canned a corner triple but Wauseon responded with the next 24 points.

Meyer returned the favor to Seiler on the next possession, then hit two more in close again from Pelok.

Seiler tripled and scored off a drive to help boost the Wauseon margin to 46-12 before Khloe Weber scored off a steal just before the buzzer to end the burst.

During their 28-point second quarter, the Indians hit 10-14 from the floor.

“Good things happen when we move the ball, and we moved it very well tonight,” Seiler expressed. “I thought Delta’s defense was decent, I just thought our ball movement was better.

“Autumn sees the floor very well and I think the seond half of this season she has really shown what she is capable of doing and I think the girls are having fun. I’m not sure anything else matters than that.”

Wauseon stayed hot in the third, going 7-13.

Seiler hit a pair from outside the arc and got a putback.

Kadence Carroll knocked down a jumper off the break and Meyer added eight points, mostly by going 6-6 from the foul line.

Alani Haas got seven of Delta’s 13 third quarter points but the Indians got to the 35-point running clock mark with six minutes left in the quarter and was up 67-29 after the period.

Seiler added 21 points to Meyer’s 27. Weber had 11 for the Panthers.

Delta plays Evergreen in an opening round game in the Division III sectional at Sylvania Southview Wednesday night.

Wauseon awaits the winner of that contest in the sectional final Saturday afternoon.

