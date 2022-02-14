Evergreen shoots down Bryan

Everything seemingly is measured on a scale of 10.

UVA rays on your skin? 1 to 10 from non impactive to major sunburn.

Doctor asks you, “how much does it hurt 1-10?” Yee-owwww, 10 doc!

Evergreen was a perfect 10, as in 10-10 from the field in the first quarter Friday night on their way to a 66-44 rout over Bryan in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball.

The Vikings added another as Evan Lumbrezer’s foul-line jumper with two seconds left gave Evergreen a 53-51 victory Saturday at Fayette.

Evergreen came out of the blocks fast Friday as RJ Shunck and Eli Keifer swished triples in the first 75 seconds.

Shunck added three more baskets inside, Keifer got two more both on feeds from Lumbrezer, to race to an 18-7 lead.

Lumbrezer knocked down a foul-line jumper and then found Tyson Woodring for a quarter-ending bomb from the corner and a 25-9 edge after eight minutes.

“This was a trap game for us,” said Viking coach Jerry Keifer. “You play a good game against one of our best opponents of the year and get a signature win and then three days later you have to play a team that is struggling and that has all the makings of a trap game.

“To come out with the intensity we had and put 25 on the board in the first quarter and play flawless basketball for the first eight minutes and made it a little bit easier.”

The Vikings extended their lead in the second as Shunck scored on a floater, Woodring and Lumbrezer each had a steal and score, then Ethan Loeffler found Lumbrezer on a backcut for another hoop pushing the Viking lead to 39-19 at the break.

Shunck scored twice more, as did Lumbrezer, and Loeffler added a three-point play to push Evergreen to their biggest lead at 53-22 with 3:35 left in the third.

Baskets by Woodring and Drew Gillen kept the Vikes up 30 before Craig Jackson’s triple that bounced high off the front iron before falling through at the third quarter buzzer made it 59-32.

For the night, the Vikings finished 27-39 from the field for 69 percent.

Lumbrezer led a very balanced attack with 18 and 10 assists.

He also had four steals, which made the senior guard the all-time steals leader, breaking current Trine University Coach, Brooks Miller’s record of 200.

Shunck had 17 along with eight rebounds and Keifer scored 13, also dishing out six assists.

Jackson had 17 for Bryan.

Vikes clip Eagles, 53-51

At Fayette the next night, Evergreen fell behind early as Kaden Frenn returned off the injured list, igniting an early Eagle burst with a fade away jumper and a deep wing triple.

Quinn Mitchell canned two more opening stanza 3-pointers to give the Eagles a 17-11 lead.

That lead grew to nine when Xander Dunnett hit a pair from outside the arc in the left corner to make it 23-14 with 6:20 left in the half.

Dunnett laced two more from deep, the last with 3:39 on the clock for a 31-21 Eagle lead.

From that point Evergreen went on a 16-2 burst for the rest of the half through the first four minutes of the third to grab a 37-35 lead.

Lumbrezer hit four of those buckets, Shunck a pair from inside and 2-2 from the line and Loeffler added another.

Two baskets by Elijah Lerma and a third by Mitchell reclaimed a 41-39 Fayette lead after the third.

Brock Hudik’s triple to open the fourth gave the Vikes the lead at 42-41.

Frenn put the Eagles on top at the 1:53 mark with a triple and after Lumbrezer split a pair from the foul stripe to tie, Evergreen forced a Fayette turnover.

Over the years, Coach Keifer has come up with last second plays to win games many times and drew up one more as the Vikes ran down 50 seconds before Lumbrezer got a reverse pass off a screen and hit nothing but the bottom of the well for the game-winner with 2.0 on the clock.

Evergreen shot 21-42 from the field and had just five turnovers.

Fayette was 18-43 and 9-20 from three-point territory.

Lumbrezer scored 21 and passed out five assists. Shunck had 16 and 12 rebounds and Keifer scored 11.

Lerma led Fayette with 18. Dunnett chipped in with 15 and Mitchell scored 10.

Evergreen is now 10-8 after starting the season 3-7. Fayette fell to 10-10.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg

Evan Lumbrezer’s last second shot beats Fayette