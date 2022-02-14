NWOAL bowling titles decided

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling tournament was held Saturday at Swanton Sports Center as league titles were handed out.

As for the tournament itself, the Bryan boys took first while Liberty Center came out on top on the girls side. With the win, Bryan was able to tie Liberty Center for the boys league title but the Tigers won the girls title outright.

The Golden Bear boys collectively rolled a 3,818. Locally, the Wauseon boys were fourth with a 3,439, Swanton took fifth (3,317), Evergreen sixth (3,299) and Delta seventh (3,256).

As a team the Liberty Center girls won with a 3,235 total. Wauseon was again fourth on the girls side and scored a 2,926.

Delta finished fifth at 2,846 and Evergreen sixth at 2,801. Swanton did not field a full team.

Riley Morr finished with a 558 series to lead the Wauseon boys. Ryan Marks added a 553, Parker Black 544, and Kage Little 492.

Conner Williams paced Swanton with a 535. Scott Lafferty-Reside added a 534 for the Bulldogs, Marty Mosher 527, and Seth Sweet 509.

For Delta, Gabe Syverson rolled a 570 series, Kaden Hawkins 522, and Paul McQueen 464.

Derek Cobb notched a 580 to lead Evergreen. Michael Laver chipped in with a 557, Mason Luttrell 497, and Mitchell Gillen 480.

Leading the Wauseon girls was Jayde Ramos with a 563 series. Danielle Carr was next for the Indians with a 447 and Ember Pahl 418.

For the Delta girls, Ciarra Flickinger notched a 492, Lexi Brown 475, and Maddy Johnston 466.

Keigan Schuster rolled a 485 series to lead Evergreen. Next for the Vikings were Kennedy Coolman with a 458 and Joleen Warner 424.

NWOAL Bowling Tournament

Team Totals

Boys

Bryan 3,818, Liberty Center 3,805, Patrick Henry 3,635, Wauseon 3,439, Swanton 3,317, Evergreen 3,299, Delta 3,256.

Girls

Liberty Center 3,235, Patrick Henry 3,111, Bryan 3,067, Wauseon 2,926, Delta 2,846, Evergreen 2,801.

