Indians top Montpelier in wrestling dual

MONTPELIER — The Wauseon wrestling team rolled to a 60-12 win on the road at Montpelier Tuesday.

The Indians recorded five wins via pin. Garnering victories by fall were Hunter Wasnich at 120 pounds, Trenten Keesbury (150), Kale Waxler (157), Zaidan Kessler (175) and Justin Duncan (190).

Mason Ritter (138) and Ben Tule (165) added wins by decision for Wauseon. They also had Zavian LaFountain (106), Larry Moreno (126), Braylon Miller (132) and Keaton Hartsock (144) win by forfeit.

For Montpelier, Ashtyn Mason pinned Roger Adams at 215 pounds and Monte Treesh won by forfeit in the heavyweight match.

