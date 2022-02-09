Delta romps Bulldogs, 46-16

Passes ricocheted off bleachers and walls.

Many shots careened off the backboard without drawing iron.

On one side, Swanton playing without probable all-league standout Frankie Nelson, struggled offensively.

It was Delta who had the stabilizing factor of Khloe Weber to key a 46-16 win over the rival Bulldogs in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League affair Monday night.

“We really needed this one,” said Panther coach Kelsey Gillen. “We’ve had a couple of starters out and we really needed a win tonight.”

The Panthers survived seven first quarter turnovers and 28 percent shooting from the floor to take a 13-5 lead.

After Katie Floyd’s long triple got Swanton within 6-5 with 2:36 left in the first, Delta scored the last seven as Grace Munger canned a pair from the foul line, then after Alani Haas’ running one-hander, the sophomore lefty bagged a left-wing triple for an eight point lead.

Olivia Smith scored back-to-back hoops to start the second, one on a feed from Munger to boost the lead to 17-5.

“Liv has definitely picked it up lately,” explained Gillen. “She has had some ups and downs but tonight she hit a couple when we really needed her. She’s a great team player and she knocked down those shots when we had to have them.”

Then came Weber who seemed like she garnered every loose ball that led to three more Panther buckets.

Haas was the beneficiary off the first turnover Weber created, then Weber scored on a feed from Jersey Irelan and yet another Weber steal got Munger another hoop for a 23-7 lead before Floyd banged a three off glass near the end of the half.

Delta blew the game open in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-0 as Swanton went 0-11 from the field and had eight more turnovers.

Weber scored two of those hoops and fed Irelan for another.

“Khloe is a great team leader,” Gillen said. “Even prior to the game Khloe was supporting the girls and being a leader, then on the court she knows where the ball needs to be and knows when to drive and make something happen. She will dish and give someone else an opportunity to hit a shot, she defends well and just does a great job.”

Sophia Burres scored another in the paint and Katie Friess hit from just inside the arc with nine seconds left in the period.

The Panthers got their biggest lead with the last bucket of the game, a triple by Olivia Turi with 40 seconds to go.

For the game, Delta shot 20-53 while Swanton was 6-46.

Weber’s 12 points led all scorers.

Swanton committed 31 turnovers while Delta had 23.

