Wauseon girls sink Patrick Henry

Wauseon had to overcome some at times hot shooting from Patrick Henry, however, ultimately it was a second half run by the Indians that allowed them to pull away for a 55-37 win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball Monday at Wauseon.

The game was a reschedule from last Thursday.

Patrick Henry’s Madison Prigge got them within 25-20 with a layup at the 6:08 mark of the third quarter. Then the Patriots’ Karsyn Weber converted a fastbreak opportunity, but Marisa Seiler answered for Wauseon.

Kenzie Prigge of Patrick Henry’s layup with 5:02 left in the quarter pulled the Patriots within three, 27-24. But, from there the Indians, led mostly by the play of their seniors, went on a 23-5 run over the next 9:29 to seal the deal.

Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok started the push with five straight points and Seiler hit two from the free throw line. Then Kya Seeman’s sank a triple for PH while Pelok knocked down two more free throws to make it a 36-27 lead with 2:01 left.

The Indians closed the period with a Hayley Meyer bucket in the paint and Ellie Rodriguez’ steal and score, putting the difference at 13 points heading into the fourth.

“I guess it’s no secret, our seniors are pretty good,” said Wauseon Coach Dan Seiler of players like Pelok, Rodriguez and Marisa Seiler leading the Indians’ run. “They finally started hitting a few shots there towards the end of the third quarter. I don’t know if it’s (being tired) from Saturday (versus Anthony Wayne), but we just didn’t shoot well. Normally the shots that we hit I thought we were short on. We really struggled. And a lot of the rebounds, especially on the defensive end, were long and we had a lot of trouble getting our hands on that. Give a lot of credit to Patrick Henry, because, them loose balls they went and got ‘em and they hustled.”

Wauseon continued to build on the lead in the fourth.

Seiler scored 20 seconds into the frame, a hoop that was answered by Kenzie Prigge. However, seven more from Seiler plus 1 of 2 at the line by Meyer extended the margin to 50-29 with just 3:33 remaining.

In the first quarter, Seiler had nine points as the Indians built a 14-5 advantage. But in the second the Patriots outscored the Indians, 13-11.

Two triples by Pelok, solo 3-pointers by Weber and Seeman in between, and a layup by Pelok gave Wauseon a 22-11 advantage with 4:27 before half.

Madison Prigge’s 3-pointer plus two Weber free throws got the Patriots within six. PH made four threes in the first half and five for the game.

“They were shooting really well, hats off to them,” said Coach Seiler. “That’s a tough team to guard when you can make them shots from about anywhere on the court. I’m not even sure their eyes were open half the time. They were throwing them up and they were going in. That was something we really hadn’t seen from Patrick Henry this season — was them (three-point) shots going in.”

Closing out the scoring in the half was 1 of 2 free throws by Seiler, Meyer’s basket inside, then two free throws from Madison Prigge.

Seiler scored 27 points to lead all scorers, while Pelok added 17. Weber paced PH with 13.

The win over the Patriots was the start of a busy week for the Indians. They followed up that victory by beating Miller City 60-56 at home on Tuesday, then they are set to visit Delta Thursday.

Coach Seiler hopes it can better prepare them for the upcoming postseason tournament.

“I think with Anthony Wayne on Saturday, and then we turn around (and) we have a competitive game here. Obviously we got Miller City, which is a really good team for tomorrow (Tuesday). And Delta’s playing a lot better, and we got them on Thursday. So, to me, it’s only gonna make us better,” he said after Monday’s game.

