Swanton boys garner second seed, Archbold third in Division III hoops district

Boys basketball tournament draws were released Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

In Division II, Wauseon got the seventh seed in the Ada District. The Indians will face fourth-seeded Van Wert in a sectional final at Lima Senior High School on Friday, Feb. 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Swanton is seeded second in the Division III, Toledo District. The Bulldogs got a bye to the sectional final where they will face the winner of fourth-seeded Cardinal Stritch and No. 12 seed Northwood on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Wauseon.

Archbold, seeded third, is at Wauseon as well and gets a bye. The Blue Streaks take on the winner of seventh-seeded Genoa and No. 11 Lake in the second game on Feb. 25.

Sixth-seeded Evergreen squares off with ninth-seed Maumee Valley Country Day Wednesday, Feb. 23 in a sectional semifinal at Springfield beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. The winner will match up with the Ottawa Hills/Liberty Center winner two days later for a sectional championship.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Springfield, No. 10 Delta faces No. 13 Otsego at 7 p.m. in a sectional semi. The winner gets top-seeded Eastwood Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. for a sectional title.

Buckeye Border Conference rivals Fayette and Pettisville waste no time in meeting up in the Division IV, Defiance District. The seventh-seeded Blackbirds and ninth-seed Eagles match up in a sectional semi on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Napoleon. The winner is back in action two nights later against the Emmanuel Christian/Stryker winner at Napoleon tipping off at approximately 7:30 p.m.

