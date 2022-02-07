Girls basketball tournament draws revealed

The girls basketball tournament draws came out on Sunday, Jan. 30, as area squads learned their seeds and where they will play later this month when the tournament begins.

Wauseon was seeded second in the Division III, Anthony Wayne District. Elmwood got the top seed.

The Indians await the winner of eighth-seeded Evergreen and No. 12 Delta for a sectional final which will be played on Saturday, Feb. 19 at approximately 3 p.m. at Sylvania Southview.

The Vikings and Panthers face off in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Southview. In the first game that night, third-seeded Lake takes on No. 11 Swanton at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of that contest gets sixth-seeded Archbold in the first game at Southview on Feb. 19, tipping off at 1 p.m.

Pettisville is No. 12 seed in the Division IV, Defiance District. The Blackbirds take on ninth-seeded Van Wert Lincolnview on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal at Bryan.

Fayette, seeded 14th, will face No. 13 Edgerton on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semi played at Paulding. The winner will play second seed Ayersville three days later in the sectional final at 1 p.m.

Wauseon's Hayley Meyer works the ball closer to the basket in a game this season. Meyer's Indians were awarded the second seed in the Division III, Anthony Wayne District when tournament draws were announced Sunday, Jan. 30.