Dogs pick apart Panthers

Swanton was able to consistently find open looks all night against the Delta Panthers’ 2-3 zone, leading wire-to-wire of a 66-40 victory for the Bulldogs in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball Saturday.

The game was pushed back a day in light of last week’s snowstorm that left roads still in bad shape on Friday.

The Dogs were able to create a multitude of open shots from beyond the arc — especially in the first half when they knocked down eight of them.

Six different Bulldogs scored in the opening quarter as they created a double-digit advantage. The period ended with consecutive hoops from Kayden Davis, making the difference 20-5 after one.

A Nolan Risner deuce and 3-pointer by Justin Ruple made up the Delta points.

Swanton had a pair of triples in the first quarter but six more in the second stanza. After Delta’s Josh Tresnan-Reighard hit two from the foul line 17 seconds into the quarter, Nic Borojevich, Sam Betz, and Cole Mitchey each answered with 3-pointers for the Dogs, then Luc Borojevich got a layup off a steal for a 31-7 lead with under five minutes to go.

Justin Ruple scored for Delta at the 4:30 mark; however, Swanton followed with a 10-0 run. Betz swished a three, Nic Borojevich converted a drive to the hoop, and Luc Borojevich scored five straight, pushing the Bulldog lead to 41-9 with 1:34 left in the half.

To close the half, Risner went 1 for 2 from the line, Luc Borojevich sank a triple, but a Bryce Gillen three at the halftime buzzer for the Panthers got it to 44-13 at the break.

Delta tried to creep back into it in the early minutes of quarter three.

Gillen began the second half the same as he ended the first, by knocking down a three. He then added a drive and score, and after a timeout by Swanton, Ruple’s floater pulled the Panthers within 24, 44-20, with 6:05 left in the third.

However, an 8-2 Bulldog spurt bumped the margin back to 30. Betz’ three, Risner’s hoop in the paint for Delta, a pair of Betz free throws, and Nic Borojevich’s long range bomb made it 52-22 with 3:21 left in the period.

Swanton maintained a safe distance for the rest of the contest, even in the fourth quarter when Coach Bruce Smith reached deep into his bench.

The Dogs move to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the league with the win. They host Toledo Christian Tuesday and Archbold on Friday this week.

Delta (7-10, 1-4) welcomes Otsego Tuesday, then they visit Wauseon Friday and Northwood on Saturday.

Justin Ruple handles the ball for Delta while being guarded by Hayden Callicotte of Swanton on Saturday in NWOAL action. The Bulldogs dominated the Panthers from start to finish, earning a 66-40 victory to improve to 5-0 in the league. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton's Ryan O'Shea kicks a ball outside beyond the three-point arc during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta looks for space inside as Lathan Pawlowicz of Swanton defends. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kayden Davis of Swanton gets a floater to drop during the third quarter of Saturday's game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Now 5-0 in NWOAL

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

