Wauseon grapplers beat Delta

Wauseon got out to a lead and earned a 42-25 win at Delta Friday on Senior Night for the Panthers.

Earning victories by pin for the Indians were Carter Nofziger at 132 pounds, Lawson Grime (138), Connor Twigg (157) and Zaidan Kessler (175).

Major decision wins for Wauseon went to Collin Twigg 12-2 over Delta’s Rylee Hanefeld at 113 pounds, John Martinez (120) 9-1 versus Evan Hanefeld, and Benicio Torres (144) 12-4 over Devon Haven.

Further, Larry Moreno topped Carson Chiesa 8-3 at 126 pounds and Justin Duncan beat Luke Schlatter 10-6 at 190 pounds.

Winning by pin for Delta were Dakota Sintobin (150) and Rollin Robinson (215). Adam Mattin (106) won 9-1 over Zavian LaFountain, Evan Perry (165) defeated Connor Nagel 6-3, and Austin Kohlhofer (285) won by forfeit.

