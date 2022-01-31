Blue Streak girls stymie Delta, 57-41

Archbold’s defense had Delta out of sync in the first half allowing them to build a double-digit lead, and although the Panthers at one point got it down to 10 early in the third period, the Blue Streaks had an answer en route to their 57-41 win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball Thursday in Delta.

“Got some turnovers early, got some layups, fast breaks (that) got us to the lead. I thought Leah (McQuade) got to the basket well tonight for us and finished off. I thought Addison Moyer, she might not have scored a lot of points (9), she had some threes. But what she does defensively for us (is big),” said Archbold Coach Brian Ziegler.

The Streaks’ Leah McQuade scored the first two baskets of the game and her team continued to build on the lead from there. McQuade had 14 of her game-high 23 points before halftime — including 10 in the first quarter.

McQuade also scored four straight points to begin the second stanza, giving Archbold a 29-8 advantage with 6:17 before halftime.

“The girls did a good job finding her in a position where she could score and finish off (at the rim),” said Ziegler of McQuade. “When she can run the floor and get to the basket, she makes us pretty dangerous. Then if they stop her inside, she can kick it out for some threes. A good all-around game for Leah.

“This hasn’t been a very easy place for us to win the past few years. It’s good to get on the road and get a win right before tournament draw. Real pleased the way we played.”

The difference was 35-15 after Archbold’s Alivia Rodriguez scored on an out of bounds play with 1:22 left in the half. However after that, Delta orchestrated a 10-0 run that carried into the second half as they attempted to climb back into it.

To close the half, the Panthers’ Khloe Weber hit a pair of free throws while Kate Friess went 1 for 2, pulling them within 17 at the break.

The home team carried that momentum out of the locker room, beginning with Weber’s basket in the paint at the 6:42 mark. After Grace Munger knocked down a 3-pointer 32 seconds later, Weber got to the foul line where she hit two to make it a 35-15 game.

McQuade scored at the other end for the Streaks, but Weber again had an answer to keep the margin at 10 with around five minutes left in the third.

Addi Ziegler pegged a triple for Archbold to extend their lead at 40-27, giving the offense the jolt it needed. McQuade then went 1 of 2 at the line, Kendall Sprow of Delta scored, and Ziegler’s hoop off a feed from McQuade put them ahead 43-29 with 2:39 left in the third.

“Delta is scrappy, they’re gonna come back, which they did in the third quarter,” Coach Ziegler said. “I thought we held our composure and after they got their run and got it down to 10, we did a nice job running our offense and getting it back up to 14/15 there real quick. It was a good team win and nice to get everybody in the game.”

The Ziegler bucket started an 8-0 Blue Streak spurt. Sophie Rupp then scored off a steal, Carly Grime’s drive to the hoop, and a drive and score by Meg Mello made the score 49-29 after three.

The Panthers did outscore the Streaks 12-8 in the final eight minutes.

Ziegler was Archbold’s second leading scorer after McQuade, finishing with 11 points. Weber paced the Panthers with 14 while Munger tacked on 8.

Archbold (12-6, 3-2 NWOAL) welcomes Evergreen this Thursday and Napoleon on Saturday. Delta (3-14, 0-5) is at Swanton Thursday and hosts Fayette on Saturday.

Addison Moyer of Archbold with a skip pass in a NWOAL meeting at Delta Thursday. She scored nine points as the Blue Streaks topped the Panthers 57-41. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Moyer-pass-v.-Delta.jpg Addison Moyer of Archbold with a skip pass in a NWOAL meeting at Delta Thursday. She scored nine points as the Blue Streaks topped the Panthers 57-41. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Olivia Smith with the ball after pulling down an offensive rebound. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Smith-pulling-down-board.jpg Delta’s Olivia Smith with the ball after pulling down an offensive rebound. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Leah McQuade lays one in for Archbold during Thursday’s game. She led all scorers with 23 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_McQuade-layup.jpg Leah McQuade lays one in for Archbold during Thursday’s game. She led all scorers with 23 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

