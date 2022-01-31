Wauseon outshoots Evergreen, 48-34

Basketball can actually be such a simple game.

Put the ball in the basket you win, if you don’t you don’t.

Wauseon shot over 60 percent from the floor going up 19 points, then withstood a furious Evergreen rally before holding off the Vikings 48-34 at Wauseon Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball.

The win keeps the Indians in the league title hunt, a game behind league-leading Swanton.

“Sometimes it’s just as easy as making some shots and not making some shots,” Wauseon Coach Chad Burt said. “Sometimes we just over analyze things. Tonight we made some shots and they missed theirs. A lot of times they refer to the NBA game as a make or miss shot league and if (you) trickle it down it’s high school basketball too. We were fortunate they didn’t shoot the ball extremely well until late but we fortunately had enough cushion. Again sometimes we over complicate it but it boils down to making shots.”

While the Vikings were just 1-7 from the field in the first quarter, Wauseon went 4-8 taking an 11-4 lead behind Jonas Tester’s pair of jumpers from foul line extended and Tyson Rodriguez’ hoop at the buzzer.

Tester got two more buckets in the second, including a third-chance hoop with 3:07 left to push the Wauseon lead to 17-5 before Eli Keifer got the Vikes’ first field goal since the opening 90 seconds on a pull-up jumper at the 2:24 mark.

Rodriguez struck again, this time twice from long range, including another buzzer-beater off one foot with Vikings in his face to make it 25-11 at the break.

“He is a sophomore that brings a little energy to us,” Burt said of Rodriguez. “He is pretty fearless out there and you sometimes have to take the good with the bad but he definitely gave us a scoring punch off the bench tonight.”

That lead expanded to 30-11 on Carson Burt’s triple and a basket from Matt Shaw with 5:46 left in the third the Vikings made their move.

Fueled by a rash of Indian turnovers off their trapping defense, Brock Hudik and Keifer hit bombs from outside the arc and Evan Lumbrezer’s pull-up jumper chopped what was a substanial lead to 32-21 at the third quarter horn.

Tyson Woodring pair of triples, Ethan Loeffler’s bucket from Lumbrezer and then a Lumbrezer jumper got Evergreen back to 37-31 with 5:00 left.

But after two straight misfires, it was Tester again righting the ship for the Indians with a pair of field goals to get Wauseon back to a double-digit lead at 44-33 with a minute left.

“I thought we got out of what we were doing,” Burt explained about the 20-7 Viking flurry. “I thought we rushed some possessions and took some bad shots and we had about four straight possessions where we turned it over. They cranked up the pressure and I don’t think we responded to it very well but we were able to hit some shots down the stretch.”

Tester led the Indians with 18 points, and he was the only player to hit double figures.

For the game, Wauseon was 20-33 from the floor compared to Evergreen’s 13-36.

The Vikings forced 15 Indian turnovers while committing just nine.

On Saturday the Indians hosted Springfield where they won 48-45 over the Blue Devils. Shaw scored 16 points, Tester 14 and Rodriguez 12.

Evergreen (6-8) travels to Edon Tuesday for a non-league contest. Wauseon (10-7) is at Bryan the same night for a league makeup contest.

