Wauseon downs Southview in the pool

Both Wauseon swimming and diving teams earned wins over Sylvania Southview Tuesday. The girls crushed the Cougars 118-42, while the boys hung on for a 65-62 victory.

Andy Scherer earned wins in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races for the Wauseon boys. Beau Reeder finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle.

Also earning runner-up finishes for the boys were Isaiah Bourn (50 freestyle), Austyn Schweinhagen (diving), Xander Ankney (100 freestyle) and Miles Kuntz (100 breaststroke).

Aariyah Hallett was first in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races for the Wauseon girls. Natalie Kuntz took first in the 200 IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Other first place finishers include Maggie Duden (200-yard freestyle), Reese Ankney (500-yard freestyle), and Grace Rhoades (100-yard backstroke).

Runners-up for the Indians were Rhoades in the 200-yard freestyle, Ashley Freestone (200 IM), Reese Ankney (50-yard freestyle), Eva Mennetti (diving), Emilie Wasnich (100-yard freestyle), Ashley Fisher (500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke), Maria Helmreich (100-yard breaststroke).

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 118; 2. Southview 42.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 65; 2. Southview 62.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.64.

50 freestyle- 1. Reeder (W), 24.86; 2. Bourn (W), 24.27.

Diving- 2. Schweinhagen (W), 120.95.

100 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 51.15; 2. Ankney (W), 52.37.

500 freestyle- 2. Reeder (W), 5:42.07.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:39.17.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:15.44.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 3:37.35.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon, 2:07.94.

200 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 2:08.65; 2. Rhoades (W), 2:09.9.

200 IM- 1. Kuntz (W), 2:32.82; 2. Freestone (W), 2:37.55.

50 freestyle- 1. Hallett (W), 27.33; 2. Ankney (W), 27.74.

Diving- 2. Mennetti (W), 175.3.

100 freestyle- 1. Hallett (W), 1:00.82; 2. Wasnich (W), 1:02.36.

500 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 5:37.45; 2. Fisher (W), 5:45.46.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:48.59; 2. Wauseon, 1:56.57.

100 backstroke- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:08.41; 2. Fisher (W), 1:14.14.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.73; 2. Helmreich (W), 1:25.06.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:01.46.