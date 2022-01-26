Bekah Bowser notches school record in Vikings’ win

The Evergreen girls basketball team took care of business in Eagle country Tuesday, putting up 70 points to Fayette’s 15.

Senior Bekah Bowser led the way for the Vikings, ending the night with 36 points and breaking the Evergreen school record of most 3-pointers in a game with 9.

The first quarter began with Evergreen’s Lucy Serna scoring a layup for two and then after a few possessions back and forth with no scoring, Macy Chamberlin hit both free throws after being fouled.

Fayette stayed in the game, though, with Emma Leininger hitting a 3-pointer, but it was short-lived. Another Serna point paired with a layup from Brooke Sintobin and a jumper from Bowser gave the Vikings a noticeable lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Nevaeh Powers made one from the line adding a little for the Eagles, but not nearly enough as Serna and Chamberlin both drove to the hole for two on back-to-back possessions.

The last two minutes of the quarter were consumed with three-point goals by the Vikings’ Lydia Valentine, Bowser, and Chamberlin.

The first quarter ended with the Vikings leading 27-6.

Evergreen did nothing but slow down in the second quarter. The Fayette Eagles were left frantic from an intense defense and immense amount of shots.

It was Bowser starting off the scoring with a 3-pointer followed by a three from Chamberlin with six minutes to go in the half.

Bowser made both shots from the line after Fayette found themselves in a bit of foul trouble, allowing Evergreen to shoot one-and-one with a majority of the quarter left to play.

The score was 35-6 as the Vikings held off the Eagles’ attack.

A pair of threes by Bowser and Valentine with three minutes in the quarter left Fayette with minimal momentum, but Keitlyn Sepp and Leininger found a way to each add one foul shot, making the score 41-8.

Bowser again added a three and a foul shot almost taking the game to halftime, but it was Powers who had the last points as she made two free throws with five seconds to go.

The score was 45-10 going into the third quarter.

The start of the second half was more of the same, yet Gracee Bingman was first to get in on the action for the Eagles by hitting a three of her own. Bowser answered back with two threes in back-to-back possessions to remain the dominant force in the game though.

The score was settled at 53-13 for over a minute, but Addison Ricker drove to the basket for a score and added a free throw for the Vikings. Bowser then added eight straight points by way of two 3-pointers and a jumper that took the clock down to 50 seconds.

Kenadie Ramay added a pair of points, but the line read 63-15 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter began with a running clock and Evergreen was noticeably feeding Bowser for her to secure the new record. She hit her ninth three of the night with four minutes left to play.

Bowser ended the night with 36 points and was a huge asset for Evergreen as she accumulated over half of their 70 points.

Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser unleashes a 3-pointer from the top of the key in a game at Fayette Tuesday night. Bowser hit nine triples in the contest, breaking the school record for three-point field goals in a game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Bowser-fires-3-pointer.jpg Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser unleashes a 3-pointer from the top of the key in a game at Fayette Tuesday night. Bowser hit nine triples in the contest, breaking the school record for three-point field goals in a game. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest Nevaeh Powers brings the ball up the court for Fayette Tuesday in their game against Evergreen. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 70-15. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Powers-v.-EVG.jpg Nevaeh Powers brings the ball up the court for Fayette Tuesday in their game against Evergreen. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 70-15. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest Macy Chamberlin dribbles the ball up the court for Evergreen Tuesday night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Chamberlin-v.-Fayette.jpg Macy Chamberlin dribbles the ball up the court for Evergreen Tuesday night. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest

Evergreen tops Fayette, 70-15