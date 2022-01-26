Posted on by

Local hoops, wrestling action from last week


Swanton’s Luc Borojevich drives along the baseline Friday night versus Wauseon. The Bulldogs beat the Indians 29-23 to move to 3-0 in the NWOAL.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Manny Gante, left, wrestles Keegan Sharpe of St. Mary’s Memorial Friday during a Division II Regional Team Duals event at Wauseon Middle School. Gante pinned Sharpe in 2:33 in the 150-pound match.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Justin Duncan of Wauseon, top, holds down Jace Schaefer of St. Mary’s Memorial in the 190-pound match Friday. Duncan would win by an 8-5 decision.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey closely guards Jude Armstrong of Wauseon during Friday night’s NWOAL matchup. On offense, Mitchey paced the Bulldogs with 13 points.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Carson Burt of Wauseon drives by Sam Betz of Swanton Friday night.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

