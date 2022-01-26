Local hoops, wrestling action from last week

Swanton’s Luc Borojevich drives along the baseline Friday night versus Wauseon. The Bulldogs beat the Indians 29-23 to move to 3-0 in the NWOAL.

Wauseon’s Manny Gante, left, wrestles Keegan Sharpe of St. Mary’s Memorial Friday during a Division II Regional Team Duals event at Wauseon Middle School. Gante pinned Sharpe in 2:33 in the 150-pound match.

Justin Duncan of Wauseon, top, holds down Jace Schaefer of St. Mary’s Memorial in the 190-pound match Friday. Duncan would win by an 8-5 decision.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey closely guards Jude Armstrong of Wauseon during Friday night’s NWOAL matchup. On offense, Mitchey paced the Bulldogs with 13 points.

Carson Burt of Wauseon drives by Sam Betz of Swanton Friday night.