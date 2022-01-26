Wauseon wears down Stryker

Both teams were burning up the nets with 18 3-pointers made, however, it was Wauseon with the more effective second half as they pulled away for an 81-48 win at home against Stryker in non-league girls basketball Tuesday.

The two teams combined for 13 triples before halftime, and the visiting Panthers actually had more overall than the Indians, by a 10-8 margin.

Wauseon put a stranglehold on Stryker at the end of the first quarter and in the beginning of the second. Two free throws each for Hayley Meyer and Marisa Seiler, Kadence Carroll’s steal and score in the closing seconds of the first, then a Meyer hoop by way of a Seiler feed inside put the Indians ahead 31-12 with 7:40 left in the half.

Nevertheless, Stryker was able to orchestrate a 13-0 run behind a trio of triples that got them as close as six, and they would trail by eight (35-27) with 3:30 to go following Sage Woolace’s jumper.

Wauseon’s 11-2 flurry over the final three minutes and change gave them momentum heading into halftime. Seiler started it with back-to-back 3-pointers. After Woolace broke in with a pair of free throws, an Autumn Pelok triple plus Seiler’s shot as the halftime horn sounded made the difference 46-29 at the break.

Following made shots by Carroll for Wauseon and Woolace of Stryker, the Indians raised their lead above 20 when Seiler put back her own miss for a deuce, then they added four more points for a 54-31 advantage with roughly six minutes to go in the period.

In the fourth, the Indians got to the 30-point threshold with just under six minutes remaining. It was Pelok’s fast break bucket to put them up 69-39, and continued to add on from there.

Seiler paced the Indians with 29 points. Carroll chipped in 15 points, Meyer 14, and Pelok 10.

Woolace was Stryker’s leading scorer with 25.

Wauseon (13-3) is at Evergreen Thursday for a NWOAL matchup.

Hayley Meyer scores for Wauseon during Tuesday's game with Stryker. She had 14 points in the Indians' 81-48 win over the Panthers. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Marisa Seiler of Wauseon handles the ball during Tuesday's game. She led all scorers with 29 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon's Kadence Carroll lays one in for the first points of the game Tuesday against Stryker. Carroll finished with 15 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

