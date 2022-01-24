Wauseon falls to Aurora at regional duals

Wauseon topped St. Mary’s Memorial 45-27 but did not have enough against Aurora, falling 47-19 in the final of a Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Regional Team Dual Tournament event Friday evening in Wauseon.

Aurora now heads to the state dual tournament in February.

“We started off round one against St. Mary’s Memorial, who have some really good light weights. We fell behind a bit, but our middle weights really came through,” said Wauseon mentor Mike Ritter. “In round two we took on a very tough and talented Aurora team. We wrestled some very competitive matches, but we didn’t have the close breaks go our way and against a team like them, that is very costly. I was proud of our guys for how tough we competed, but hats off to Aurora.”

Versus St. Mary’s, the Indians dropped three of the first four matches and trailed 15-6 through the 126-pound weight class. However, Wauseon then followed with five straight pins and eight wins overall to take control.

Earning wins by pin were Carter Nofziger at 132 pounds, Lawson Grime (138), Benicio Torres (144), Manny Gante (150) and Connor Nagel (157). Earlier in the match, Collin Twigg won by pin at 113 pounds.

After Nagel, Connor Twigg (165) won 8-2 over Garret Donovan, Zaidan Kessler (175) 7-1 over Stashu Patterson and Justin Duncan (190) 8-5 over Jace Schaefer for a 45-15 Wauseon advantage. The Indians dropped the last two matches by pin and forfeit.

Wauseon could muster only four wins in the dual with Aurora. Collin Twigg (106) won by pin against Cole Munn, Nofziger (132) 13-4 over Shane Cheatham, Grime (138) 6-2 against Kyle Bizjak, and Kessler (175) by forfeit.

