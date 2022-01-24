Bulldog matmen win a pair

The Swanton wrestling team hosted Maumee, Montpelier, and St. Francis for a quad on Thursday. The Bulldogs had duals with the Locomotives and Panthers, defeating Montpelier 54-24 and then Maumee 57-21.
Earning wins by pin for the Bulldogs in their victory over the Locomotives were freshmen Walker Klingler at 120 pounds, Michael Holtsberry (150), Cameron Kirtz (215), and senior Cody DeKoeyer (157).
Garnering forfeit wins versus the Locomotives were Mazin Rukieh (126), Josh Tyburski (144), Drake Harris (175) and Bryce Marvin (190).
With pins for Swanton versus Maumee were Rukieh (132), Tyburski (144), DeKoeyer (157), Marvin (190) and Evan Smigelski (285). Holtsberry won by a 5-3 decision over the Panthers’ Diego Barboza.
Swanton had several victories by forfeit. Those went to Kinsey Stevens (113), Joe Mosko (126), Harris (175) and Kirtz (215).
Swanton 57 Maumee 21
106: Zayvion Bradley (MAUM) over (SWAN) (For.) 113: Kinsey Stevens (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 120: TJ Lewis (MAUM) over Walker Klingler (SWAN) (Dec 7-6) 126: Joe Mosko (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 132: Mazin Rukieh (SWAN) over Colin Brewer (MAUM) (Fall 3:02) 138: Liam Kennedy (MAUM) over Ethan Bellner (SWAN) (Fall 3:47) 144: Bryson Bonds-Crawford (MAUM) over Gio Fanelli (SWAN) (Dec 12-6) 144: Josh Tyburski (SWAN) over Tristen Dotson (MAUM) (Fall 1:27) 150: Evan Reed (SWAN) over Michael Jaber (MAUM) (Fall 1:48) 150: Michael Holtsberry (SWAN) over Diego Barboza (MAUM) (Dec 5-3) 157: Cody Dekoeyer (SWAN) over Jayden Gordon (MAUM) (Fall 3:14) 165: Josiah Millin (MAUM) over Matthew Black (SWAN) (Fall 1:04) 175: Drake Harris (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 190: Bryce Marvin (SWAN) over Liam Murphy (MAUM) (Fall 3:30) 215: Camron Kirtz (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 285: Evan Smigelski (SWAN) over Zach Stamm (MAUM) (Fall 0:42).
Swanton 54 Montpelier 24