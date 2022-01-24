Bulldog matmen win a pair

The Swanton wrestling team hosted Maumee, Montpelier, and St. Francis for a quad on Thursday. The Bulldogs had duals with the Locomotives and Panthers, defeating Montpelier 54-24 and then Maumee 57-21.

Earning wins by pin for the Bulldogs in their victory over the Locomotives were freshmen Walker Klingler at 120 pounds, Michael Holtsberry (150), Cameron Kirtz (215), and senior Cody DeKoeyer (157).

Garnering forfeit wins versus the Locomotives were Mazin Rukieh (126), Josh Tyburski (144), Drake Harris (175) and Bryce Marvin (190).

With pins for Swanton versus Maumee were Rukieh (132), Tyburski (144), DeKoeyer (157), Marvin (190) and Evan Smigelski (285). Holtsberry won by a 5-3 decision over the Panthers’ Diego Barboza.

Swanton had several victories by forfeit. Those went to Kinsey Stevens (113), Joe Mosko (126), Harris (175) and Kirtz (215).

Swanton 57 Maumee 21

106: Zayvion Bradley (MAUM) over (SWAN) (For.) 113: Kinsey Stevens (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 120: TJ Lewis (MAUM) over Walker Klingler (SWAN) (Dec 7-6) 126: Joe Mosko (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 132: Mazin Rukieh (SWAN) over Colin Brewer (MAUM) (Fall 3:02) 138: Liam Kennedy (MAUM) over Ethan Bellner (SWAN) (Fall 3:47) 144: Bryson Bonds-Crawford (MAUM) over Gio Fanelli (SWAN) (Dec 12-6) 144: Josh Tyburski (SWAN) over Tristen Dotson (MAUM) (Fall 1:27) 150: Evan Reed (SWAN) over Michael Jaber (MAUM) (Fall 1:48) 150: Michael Holtsberry (SWAN) over Diego Barboza (MAUM) (Dec 5-3) 157: Cody Dekoeyer (SWAN) over Jayden Gordon (MAUM) (Fall 3:14) 165: Josiah Millin (MAUM) over Matthew Black (SWAN) (Fall 1:04) 175: Drake Harris (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 190: Bryce Marvin (SWAN) over Liam Murphy (MAUM) (Fall 3:30) 215: Camron Kirtz (SWAN) over (MAUM) (For.) 285: Evan Smigelski (SWAN) over Zach Stamm (MAUM) (Fall 0:42).

Swanton 54 Montpelier 24

Camron Kirtz of Swanton, top, handles his opponent from Montpelier in a match at 215 pounds Thursday. He won by pin in the match. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Kirtz-at-215.jpg Camron Kirtz of Swanton, top, handles his opponent from Montpelier in a match at 215 pounds Thursday. He won by pin in the match. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Bryce Marvin of Swanton, top, holds down Liam Murphy of Maumee in their match at 190 pounds Thursday. The Bulldogs as a team defeated both Maumee and Montpelier in a home quad that also featured St. Francis. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Marvin-v.-Maumee.jpg Bryce Marvin of Swanton, top, holds down Liam Murphy of Maumee in their match at 190 pounds Thursday. The Bulldogs as a team defeated both Maumee and Montpelier in a home quad that also featured St. Francis. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest