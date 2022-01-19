Posted on by

Wauseon wrestling in action


Wauseon’s Chance Snow with a grin on his face after his pin of Kyle Huffman of Liberty Center in 5:42 during a dual between the two teams on Thursday, Jan. 13.

John Martinez of Wauseon holds onto the leg of Liberty Center’s Jackson Bartels as he looks for a takedown in the 126-pound match. Martinez topped Bartels 8-1.


Connor Twigg of Wauseon, right, locks up with Camren Foster of Liberty Center in the 165-pound match on Thursday, Jan. 13 in a dual between the Indians and Tigers. Winning the match was Twigg by a 6-1 final.


Lawson Grime of Wauseon, top, holds down Tyler Ley of Liberty Center in the 144-pound match. He would pin Ley in just 43 seconds.


Wauseon’s Connor Nagel trying to get a pin against Xander Myers of Liberty Center at 157 pounds. Nagel bested Myers 10-1.


