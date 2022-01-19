Wauseon’s Cameron Estep commits to Keiser University

Cameron Estep of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and volleyball career at Keiser University (NAIA) in West Palm Beach, Florida. Front row, from left: Clint Estep (father), Cameron, Lisa Estep (mother). Back row: Wauseon Head Volleyball Coach Nik Encalado.

