Paulding comes from way back to edge Delta

For three quarters, the Delta Panthers outshot visiting Paulding as they raced out to as much as a 13-point lead.

However, in the fourth quarter, Delta went as cold as a January night and Paulding came all the way back, using the seventh triple of the night from Audrey Giesige with 22 ticks left to take a 53-51 win in girls basketball Tuesday.

After a pair of first quarter ties, Sophia Burres gave Delta the lead until late in the game with a right-corner three-ball at the 4:30 mark for a 9-6 advantage.

Grace Munger canned two more from long distance to expand that Delta margin to 17-10 after the first period.

Claire Schweller’s second-chance hoop that started the second got Paulding within five, but the Panthers responded with a quick 7-0 burst to double up Paulding with 6:23 left in the half.

Khloe Weber’s right-corner three started the run, Burres added two from the foul line and Alani Haas’ swipe and score made it 24-12.

A third Munger triple, two more buckets by Haas along with Weber’s scoop and score, countered a three point barrage by Schweller, Giesige and Janae Pease to keep Delta up 34-23 at half.

Weber’s pump and go move 48 seconds into the third gave Delta its biggest lead at 36-23, and when Munger traded triples with Giesige, the lead was maintained at 13.

However, Giesige was just getting warmed up as she canned two more from the right corner behind the arc to bring Paulding within 45-38 with 30 seconds to go.

Weber’s euro move put the Panthers back ahead by nine to start the fourth but little did Delta know that basket would be the last for the next seven minutes.

During that time Pease hit a drive, Giesige a triple then nailed one more with 3:44 left to give Paulding their first lead of the game at 50-48.

Olivia Smith hit the first of a pair from the line with 59 seconds to go bringing Delta within a point, and after the miss, Munger scored off a Paulding miscue to regain a Panther lead with 51 seconds to go.

After a pair of Delta misses at the line (Delta was 2-10 in the fourth quarter from the stripe with two misses on front ends of the bonus), Giesige struck one last time from above the top of the key at 22 ticks left for a 53-51 Paulding lead.

Smith scored with 14 seconds left to seemingly tie the game but was called for a walk.

After a Delta foul, Schweller missed the front end of the bonus to give Delta one last chance but Weber’s drive was too strong off the glass and Smith’s stickback attempt was tipped to end the game.

Delta was 19-68 for the game from the floor, including 1-14 in the fourth quarter when Paulding outscored them 15-4.

Paulding was 19-56 for the night.

Giesige led all scorers with 28 points while Schweller added 12 for Paulding.

Munger had 16 for Delta. Haas and Weber added 11 and Burres 10 for Delta.

The Panthers play at Bryan in a league contest Thursday.

