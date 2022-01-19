Indians take care of Birds, 69-32

Despite some pushback early from Pettisville, Wauseon took control in the second quarter to pull away for a 37-point win, 69-32, at home in non-league girls basketball Tuesday.

A Marisa Seiler putback basket with under four minutes to go in the opening period gave the Indians the lead for good at 9-7, starting a 12-2 spurt. She added a 3-pointer after that and Autumn Pelok followed with a steal and score. Then after Leah Beck answered with a hoop for Pettisville, Pelok’s triple gave Wauseon a 17-9 advantage at the 2:23 mark.

For good measure, the Indians’ Hayley Meyer swished a short jumper to extend their lead to 10 with 1:12 left in the quarter. Beck hit two foul shots for the Blackbirds and Amanda Grimm added a jumper around another deuce by Meyer, keeping Pettisville within eight (21-13) by the end of the frame.

The Indians got it back to 10 and later 12 after Seiler hit a pair from the foul line and Meyer scored inside in the first 1:06 of quarter two. Grimm responded with a bucket in the paint for the Birds, then Kadence Carroll of Wauseon and Pettisville’s Ellie Grieser alternated three-point shots to again make the difference 10 at 28-18 with 4:31 to go in the half.

Meyer would convert a putback 17 seconds later, then Pelok took over. She scored 13 of her 24 points in the final four plus minutes of the second quarter, helping the Indians carry a 43-22 lead into the locker room.

Wauseon doubled up Pettisville 18-9 in the third quarter, then allowed just a single Blackbird point in the fourth with a running clock initiated for the last half of the frame.

Seiler also finished with 24 points for the Indians to match Pelok. Meyer chipped in 14 to the cause.

Leading the Birds was Grimm with 10 points.

Wauseon (11-3) travels to Swanton Thursday before a home tilt with Stryker next Monday. Pettisville (2-14) welcomes Fayette Thursday in league play.

Leah Beck of Pettisville tries to back down Hayley Meyer of Wauseon who hangs tough in the paint during Tuesday’s non-league girls basketball game. The Indians would come out on top by a 69-32 margin. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Beck-into-Meyer.jpg Leah Beck of Pettisville tries to back down Hayley Meyer of Wauseon who hangs tough in the paint during Tuesday’s non-league girls basketball game. The Indians would come out on top by a 69-32 margin. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives towards the basket during Tuesday’s matchup with Pettisville. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Seiler-drives-inside.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives towards the basket during Tuesday’s matchup with Pettisville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Autumn Pelok of Wauseon makes a layup during Tuesday’s game. She and teammate Marisa Seiler each had 24 points to lead the Indians offensively. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Pelok-with-layup.jpg Autumn Pelok of Wauseon makes a layup during Tuesday’s game. She and teammate Marisa Seiler each had 24 points to lead the Indians offensively. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

