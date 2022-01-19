Wauseon girls win, boys fall at swim tri-meet

Wauseon hosted Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green in a swimming and diving tri-meet Tuesday. Their girls defeated Anthony Wayne 105-71 and Bowling Green 119-56, however, the boys were defeated 82-68 against Anthony Wayne and 66-62 versus Bowling Green.

For the girls, Natalie Kuntz took first in the 200 IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Additionally, Aariyah Hallett won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle for the Indians.

Grace Rhoades finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle. Also garnering second place finishes were Myley McGinnis-Marshall (200 freestyle), Ashley Freestone (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Eva Mennetti (diving), Reese Ankney (100 freestyle), Ashley Fisher (100 backstroke) and Maggie Duden (100 breaststroke).

Andy Scherer finished first for the Wauseon boys in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races. Austyn Schweinhagen scored a 120.95 and was alone atop of the diving standings — he was the only boy competitor.

Xander Ankney won the 100-yard freestyle and took second in the 50-yard freestyle. Also with runner-up finishes for the Indians were Beau Reeder (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Miles Kuntz (100 breaststroke).

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.16; 2. Reeder (W), 2:01.72.

50 freestyle- 2. Ankney (W), 23.94.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 120.95.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 51.76.

500 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 5:11.87; 2. Reeder (W), 5:37.04.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:37.15.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:16.54.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 3:36.99.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon, 2:07.26.

200 freestyle – 1. Rhoades (W), 2:09.74; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:12.85.

200 IM- 1. Kuntz (W), 2:32.71; 2. Freestone (W), 2:36.41.

50 freestyle- 1. Hallett (W), 27.08.

Diving- 2. Mennetti (W), 170.95.

100 butterfly- 2. Freestone (W), 1:09.5.

100 freestyle- 1. Hallett (W), 59.96; 2. Ankney (W), 1:00.44.

500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:41.92.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:49.39; 2. Wauseon, 1:55.04.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:14.68.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:17.73; 2. Duden (W), 1:20.29.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:02.41.

Grace Rhoades swims in the 200-yard freestyle for Wauseon Tuesday in a tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green. She took first in that event and was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Rhoades-in-200-free.jpg Grace Rhoades swims in the 200-yard freestyle for Wauseon Tuesday in a tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green. She took first in that event and was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Aariyah Hallett of Wauseon competes in the 100-yard freestyle. She won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyles, aiding the Indians in their victories over both Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Hallett-1st-in-100-free.jpg Aariyah Hallett of Wauseon competes in the 100-yard freestyle. She won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyles, aiding the Indians in their victories over both Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Andy Scherer of Wauseon swims in the boys 500-yard freestyle Tuesday. He took first in this race, as well as the 200-yard freestyle. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Scherer-1st-in-500.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon swims in the boys 500-yard freestyle Tuesday. He took first in this race, as well as the 200-yard freestyle. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest