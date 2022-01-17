Wauseon wrestling cruises to win over Liberty Center

Wauseon handled Liberty Center 51-12 at home on Senior Night in wrestling action. The Indians upped their dual meet record to 16-3 with the victory.

“We honored our senior wrestlers and managers tonight and I was really happy that we were able to get all our senior wrestlers in the line-up to compete in front of their family and friends,” said head coach Mike Ritter. “Liberty Center always has tough kids so we knew we were going to have to match that. I liked our toughness tonight and it showed in the individual matches and the final score.”

Winning by pin for Wauseon were Collin Twigg at 113 pounds, Carter Nofziger (132), Lawson Grime (144) and Chance Snow (215).

Zaidan Kessler (175) won by technical fall in 5:41 over Liberty Center’s Kaden Bergstedt for the Indians. Picking up victories via decision were John Martinez (126), Mason Ritter (138), Trenten Keesbury (150) and Connor Twigg (165).

Connor Nagel (157) of Wauseon earned a 10-1 major decision win over Liberty Center’s Xander Myers. The Indians added a win by forfeit for Zavian LaFountain at 106 pounds.

Owen Box of Liberty Center won by forfeit at heavyweight. Also for the Tigers, Drew Matthews defeated Hunter Wasnich 7-2 at 120 pounds, and Owen Johnson bested Justin Duncan 9-4 at 190 pounds.

Indians 9th, Delta 14th at Maumee Bay

Wauseon, along with other area teams, took part in the Maumee Bay Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Indians finished ninth as a team with a score of 101.

Perrysburg won the tournament with 254.5. Delta finished 14th (79.5) and Archbold was 41st (29.5).

Wauseon had several placers, led by Collin Twigg (113) and Zaidan Kessler (175) who notched fourth place finishes. Connor Twigg finished fifth at 165 pounds, winning 4-0 over Isaiah Schlegel of Whitmer in the fifth place match.

Zavian LaFountain took sixth at 106 pounds for the Indians. Adam Mattin of Delta defeated him 14-0 in the fifth place match.

At the forefront for Delta was Austin Kohlhofer winning at heavyweight. Kohlhofer pinned his way to the title match with four straight victories by fall. In the 285-pound championship, he bested Cameron Brazek of Louisville 2-0.

Archbold got a runner-up finish from Brodie Dominique at 144 pounds. After a bye, Dominique shut out Austin LaForce of Berea-Midpark 15-0, pinned Riley Miller of Marysville, won 3-0 over Connor Holm of Elyria, and 10-5 versus Maclain Morency of Anderson to reach the final.

In the title match he fell short against Joey Blaze of Perrysburg, 3-1.

Wauseon's Zaidan Kessler holds down Kaden Bergstedt of Liberty Center during their match at 175 pounds Thursday in a dual meet. The Indians were victorious over the Tigers, 51-12. John Martinez of Wauseon takes out Jackson Bartels' legs in the 126-pound match Thursday in the Indians' dual with Liberty Center. Martinez was one of the Wauseon seniors recognized before the dual on Senior Night.