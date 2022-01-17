Swanton to remain in NWOAL for ‘foreseeable future’

Swanton plans to remain in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League despite receiving an invitation to join the Toledo Area Athletic Conference back in November.

“At this point Swanton will be remaining in NWOAL for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Chris Lake. “After presenting the invitation to the board members I gave them time to mull things over before reaching out to them to discuss their thoughts. The majority consensus of the board was that they would prefer that Swanton remain in the NWOAL.

“After considering it, a majority felt that leaving was not in the best interest of the district,” he added. “As Swanton is so closely identified with the NWOAL, making a change is difficult and the unknowns of moving to a new league complicate the matter. Thus, in the end, the majority believe that staying in the NWOAL is the best thing to do.”

Lake had previously presented to the School Board a plan to form a new league with Ottawa Hills, Northwood, Delta, Evergreen, and Montpelier, but that did not come to fruition.

