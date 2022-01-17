Evergreen outruns Delta, 71-58

It looked more like the NBA All-Star game as both teams combined for 125 field goal attempts and played defense like matadors in a bullfight.

In the end when all the smoke cleared from the barrage of three-point tries and runouts, Evergreen broke away from a 31-all halftime tie to race past Delta 71-58 Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball.

The Vikings are now 8-5 on the year.

“Hats off to both teams,” Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin said. “We both came out firing, it was a really fun game and probably a fun game to watch.

“You know you are going up and down, back and forth. We happened to make more than they did. But it was just a fun all around game.”

It took the Vikes’ Bekah Bowser just 29 seconds in to hit the first of her six triples on the night, and the senior guard hit another with 5:24 left in the first to give Evergreen a 10-5 lead.

Sophia Burres’ 3-pointer at the 3:34 mark closed the gap to 12-9, then Khloe Weber’s euro step hoop got the Panthers within a single point, 14-13.

The teams traded hoops until the 6:50 mark of the second when Burres struck again from long range to give Delta their first lead at 24-22.

Macy Chamberlin scored to chop the Delta lead to 28-27, then Lucy Serna regained a one-point Viking lead at the 2:55 point of the half.

Jocelyn Schuster hit a pair from the line that was answered by Jersey Irelan’s bomb to knot the game at the break.

Evergreen exploded out of the third quarter block with a 90 second 8-0 blast.

Addy Ricker hit a pair from the stripe and then got inside on a feed from Chamberlin.

Serna and Bowser each scored fast break hoops off Panther misses to give the Vikes a 39-31 advantage.

Grace Munger scored inside and then on a long triple but Bowser countered with two 3-pointers and Jessica Riggs added a three-point play to keep expanding the Viking lead that ballooned to 55-36 before Munger hit back-to-back from long range to get Delta back to 55-42 at the quarter.

“I went in the locker room at half and told the kids that these games are fun,” said Cymbolin. “We wanted to work hard and make one play at a time and win.”

Olivia Smith’s bucket from the middle of the key opened the fourth for the Panthers, but Evergreen answered with a 12-4 spurt that included Bowser’s sixth three-ball and another by Lydia Valentine to open a 67-48 lead.

For the game neither team shot it exceptionally well as Evergreen was 25-65 for 41 percent and the Panthers were 22-60 for 37 percent.

Bowser had 24 points to lead all scorers while Serna added 13 and Chamberlin 11 for Evergreen.

Munger’s 17 led Delta. Burres had 12.

Evergreen hosts Patrick Henry Thursday while Delta faces league-leading Bryan.

Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser advances the ball upcourt with Grace Munger of Delta giving chase during Thursday’s NWOAL matchup. The Vikings defeated the Panthers by a 71-58 margin. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Bowser-upcourt.jpg Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser advances the ball upcourt with Grace Munger of Delta giving chase during Thursday’s NWOAL matchup. The Vikings defeated the Panthers by a 71-58 margin. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest Khloe Weber of Delta puts up a shot from the outside as Lucy Serna of Evergreen (20) rushes out to defend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Weber-and-Serna.jpg Khloe Weber of Delta puts up a shot from the outside as Lucy Serna of Evergreen (20) rushes out to defend. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest