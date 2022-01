The Wauseon girls basketball team rolled to a 59-21 home win over Bowling Green Tuesday night.

The Indians had three players in double figures. Marisa Seiler led them with 18 points, Autumn Pelok 16, and Kadence Carroll 11.

Wauseon, now 9-3 on the season, currently sits at 10th in the Ohio Associated Press poll for Division III released Tuesday prior to their game. They were fourth the week prior.

The Indians are at Liberty Center on Thursday in league play.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Indian-logo-4.jpg