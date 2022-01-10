Wauseon wrestling fifth, Delta seventh at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament

PERRYSBURG — Teams from Wauseon and Delta finished in the top 10 at the 2022 Perrysburg Invitational Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday. The Indians finished fifth with a score of 138.5, while the Panthers took seventh at 116.5.

Wauseon did not have any champions, but got a pair of third place finishes by Collin Twigg at 113 pounds and Zaidan Kessler at 175 pounds.

Twigg opened with a trio of pins, then fell 18-2 to eventual champion Marcus Blaze of Perrysburg. He bounced back with a 5-4 win over Carlo Santoro of Mayfield and 5-0 win versus Trevor Wilcox of Otsego for third.

Kessler took a different route, winning his first two by pin before falling 7-3 against Jeremy Olszko of Nordonia in the quarterfinal to drop to the consolation bracket. In the consolation rounds he pinned James Foster of Central Catholic, won 11-1 over Conner Rogers of Firelands, and then 5-1 over Jackson Hawker of Perrysburg.

Kessler defeated Kaden Basil of Bluffton 6-1 to take third.

Also placing for Wauseon were Lawson Grime in fourth at 138 pounds; Zavian LaFountain (106) sixth; Connor Twigg (165) and Chance Snow (215) in seventh; and Justin Duncan (190) eighth.

Delta got a championship at heavyweight from senior Austin Kohlhofer.

After a bye, Kohlhofer pinned Lucas Stuerenberg of Archbishop Moeller, bested Javen Gaines of Tinora 4-2, and pinned Evan Anderson of Western Reserve to reach the 285-pound final. In the title match he earned a 15-7 win over Bruce Wagers of Wyoming.

The Panthers had three other placers. Adam Mattin took fourth at 106 pounds, Rylee Hanefeld was eighth at 113 pounds, and Carson Chiesa fifth at 126 pounds.

Evergreen did not have any placers, taking 42nd with 13 points as a team.

Perrysburg Invitational Tournament

Team Scores

Perrysburg 224.5, Highland (Medina) 164.5), Centerville 146.5, Western Reserve Academy 142.5, Wauseon 138.5, Aurora 136.5, Delta 116.5, Archbishop Moeller 107, Nordonia 97, Mayfield 92.5.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Indian-logo-2.jpg