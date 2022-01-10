Evergreen beats Swanton in girls hoops, 53-18

Without leading scorer Frankie Nelson, Swanton was outmanned and outgunned as Evergreen took advantage of an 0-23 shooting start by the Bulldogs in a 53-18 Viking romp Friday at Swanton in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball.

Evergreen is now 7-4 on the season.

Nelson, who was a shoo-in for all-league or better postseason honors, suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Bulldogs’ holiday tournament.

“Usually Swanton-Evergreen is a really big rivalry,” said Evergreen’s Brittaney Cymbolin. “Unfortunately, as a coach who has torn her ACL, MCL and meniscus in a basketball game before my heart just goes out to her (Nelson). I know that’s not the way she wanted to end her season.”

Every starter scored in a game-opening 10-0 Viking run.

Macy Chamberlin had an elbow jumper, Jocelyn Schuster got inside on a Lucy Serna feed, Bekah Bowser and Addy Ricker each had buckets off turnovers, and Serna hit a turnaround before a Katie Floyd free throw ended the burst.

Chamberlin added a third steal and score and Bowser drained a triple to give Evergreen a 16-4 lead after a quarter of play.

Chamberlin’s pair of stickbacks helped extend the margin to 25-7 at the break.

While Evergreen shot 10-24 from the floor in the first 16 minutes, the Bulldogs were 0-21, scoring only on 7-12 from the foul stripe.

“Obviously we had a devastating loss with Frankie last week,” expressed the Bulldogs’ coach Eric Oakes. “Unfortunately Jayden Hendricks was out after she hit her head too. It was a tough week, we had three girls on varsity with Covid and one is still out.

“We did our best today, we were overmatched I’m sure. I’m proud of the girls for trying to work hard and do their best.”

Emma Sullivan finally got the first Bulldog field goal at 5:37 of the third quarter off the press break, and got another a couple minutes later.

However Ricker scored twice inside, Serna got two more buckets on putbacks, and Lydia Valentine hit a triple to push Evergreen up 40-13 after three.

The Vikings got their biggest lead at 53-17 on Brooke Sintobin’s basket with 1:18 left.

“I thought our kids played hard tonight and pushed the ball on the break into their offense,” Cymbolin said of her team’s performance.

For the game Evergreen shot 22-55 for an even 40 percent. Swanton was 4-40.

Evergreen controlled the glass 44-31, getting 22 points off second chances.

Bowser had 17 to lead Evergreen. Chamberlin added 10.

The Vikings play at Delta Thursday night, while Swanton goes against Patrick Henry.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING.jpg