Wauseon forced to forfeit earlier win over Archbold

The Wauseon Athletic Department and its girls basketball team violated OHSAA Basketball Regulation 1.8 when a player exceeded the six quarters per day limit on Friday, Nov. 26 during the JV and varsity games at Archbold. This was a non-league contest. Wauseon self-reported the violation to the OHSAA who, per their regulations, has ruled that the varsity contest must result in a forfeit.

“This is an unfortunate event and our school, coaches, and athletes did not intentionally attempt to violate any OHSAA rules or regulations,” said Wauseon Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson.

Wauseon’s official record is now 8-2, while Archbold moves to 7-5.

