HOLGATE — Archbold went to Holgate Tuesday night and came away with a 43-36 victory in girls basketball.

Addi Ziegler finished with 12 points for the Blue Streaks. Karsyn Hostetler, Carly Grime, and Addison Moyer added nine apiece.

Holgate’s Justine Eis was the game’s leading scorer at 13 points.

Archbold (6-6, 0-1 NWOAL) hosts Patrick Henry this Friday in league play.